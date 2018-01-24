DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

01/23/2018: The economic crisis, 10 years later

Ten years ago this week, the Fed unexpectedly slashed interest rates at an unscheduled meeting. This was early in the slow-motion collapse of the American economy, and it was in some ways a warning of how bad the recession was gonna get, and a giveaway as to how little we actually knew about what was coming. We're looking back at that decision today as we kick off Divided Decade, our yearlong project on the financial crisis and its aftermath. We're also bringing you a story about how the crisis changed one Dreamer, and we're hoping you'll share yours. Plus, what you need to know as the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland. 

