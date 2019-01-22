Trumponomics

In the past two years, President Trump has changed the way we talk about business and economic life in this country. He views the economy through a transactional lens: there are always deals to be made or renegotiated. He's the CEO of America, Inc., relying largely on his instincts and owning successes and stock market records. We’ve identified 10 moments that illuminate how the president thinks and what's changed, and we'll roll them out all week. Also on today's show: businesses with discounts for federal workers, how China's mobile payments business passed its GDP, and pass-throughs explained.