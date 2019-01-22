DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Trumponomics

January 22, 2019

In the past two years, President Trump has changed the way we talk about business and economic life in this country. He views the economy through a transactional lens: there are always deals to be made or renegotiated. He's the CEO of America, Inc., relying largely on his instincts and owning successes and stock market records. We’ve identified 10 moments that illuminate how the president thinks and what's changed, and we'll roll them out all week. Also on today's show: businesses with discounts for federal workers, how China's mobile payments business passed its GDP, and pass-throughs explained.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Go Gina [Explicit]
SZA
Listen and Buy Now
Fountain Of Youth
Local Natives
Listen and Buy Now
That's Inside of Me
Eddy Current Suppression Ring
Listen and Buy Now
Up to Rise (LP Mix)
Session Victim
Listen and Buy Now
Gypsy Queen
Chris Norman
Listen and Buy Now
Flight to the Jungle (Landing)
Monster Rally
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.