The Fed's view on the shutdown

January 18, 2019

During periods of economic uncertainty, many people look to what central bankers say as a forecast of what’s to come. In that spirit, we have Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard on the show today to talk about the longest government shutdown in history. Then, why AT&T is pulling its ads from YouTube. Plus, as always, your recap of the week's news from our analysts.