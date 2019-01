Cardi B speaks the truth

January 17, 2019

The rap superstar took to Instagram yesterday to make sure her followers were paying attention to the government shutdown: "this s**t is really f**king serious, bro." She's right! We'll start the show by looking at the newly "essential" employees President Donald Trump sent back to work, and whether other federal workers might file for unemployment. Then: The USDA is trying to bring Big Dairy back to school lunches. Plus, about that 10-Year Challenge.