01/17/2018: What's a "contribution" to the economy look like?

You can add a certain device maker from Cupertino, California, to the list of companies crediting the new tax law for new strategic business decisions. Apple announced today it would bring profits back from overseas and add a bunch of new jobs in the next five years. We'll kick off the show today by talking about what it all means. Then: President Donald Trump likes to take credit for gains in the stock market over the past year, but it's worth noting that economies and markets in Europe, China and Japan are booming, too. We'll look at the full picture. Plus, a conversation with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. He just wrote an open letter to CEOs telling them to think not just about profits but about making a positive contribution to society.

