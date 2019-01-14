Unknown unknowns

January 14, 2019

As of this weekend, we're in unprecedented territory. It's the longest partial government shutdown in history. We'll spend some time on today's show looking at how the effects of the shutdown could snowball over the coming days. Then: More than 30,000 are on strike today after negotiations fell out between the teachers union and Los Angeles Unified School District. A look at the economics behind America’s second-largest school district. Plus: Why taxes this year may be an even bigger headache than usual.