01/11/2018: Is the tax plan going according to plan?

When the world's biggest private employer speaks, people listen, even the White House. Walmart announced this morning it's gonna give some of its hourly workers a one-time bonus of as much as $1,000 and bump starting wages to $11. They also announced layoffs, it should be said. The White House was quick to take credit for the raises, which Walmart attributed to the tax bill. So what does that mean for the tax plan? That's the question that starts off today's show. Then: The Internal Revenue Service released its updated withholding tables today. Sounds like a snoozer, but it's a big deal. We'll explain. Plus: The new Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" is breaking records, and it's not even out yet.