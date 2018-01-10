DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

01/10/2018: What about me??

You've probably seen a bit of that televised negotiating session congressional leaders had with President Donald Trump yesterday. Immigration was the headline news out of it, but the president floated something else that hasn't gotten as much attention: bringing back earmarks. They let members of Congress direct money specifically toward their pet projects, and the GOP basically banned the practice in 2010. We'll catch you up on why they left, and why they might be coming back. Plus, the latest on offshore drilling exceptions in Florida and elsewhere, why Warren Buffett is doing succession right and the long, slow death of the power suit.

