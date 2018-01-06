01/05/2018: How the tax bill will affect the world's biggest companies

During the next few weeks you'll be hearing from from some of the world's largest companies about big, one-time write-downs against their financial results. Think multinationals like Microsoft, Alphabet and Johnson & Johnson. Many are expected to warn that their profits will be hurt by the huge bills they have to pay under the new tax law. But those write-downs are just small setbacks on the way to big windfalls. We'll explain. Then: everything you need to know about the rotisserie chicken boom (you're living in it) and this weekend's Golden Globes. Plus, we'll talk about the latest jobs numbers in the Weekly Wrap.