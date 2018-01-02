DownloadDownload

01/01/2018: Accountants didn't have much of a holiday

The federal tax overhaul goes into effect today, now the real fun begins for accountants. CPAs and tax lawyers around the nation have spent their holidays parsing the bill to figure out how it could help or hurt their clients. Also of today, 18 states and 20 cities have new higher minimum wage requirements. The wage hikes run across the country, from Maine to California. Then you have cities doing their own thing, setting a higher local minimum wage than the state overall. What does this patchwork of minimum wages mean for businesses? Also on today's show: Predictions for the tech in 2018. What's going to happen with net neutrality? What's the next tech controversy? Are consumers starting to put their phones down? 

