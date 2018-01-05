The industry of wellness (Encore)

This week, we are revisiting an episode that we did on the industry that wants to make a better version of you. The market has been flooded with everything from workout routines to diets to therapy apps and food fads. But have they actually changed the way we feel or the way we invest in our health needs? And who is it that has access to this market? These are the questions on our minds this week. We’ll look at how the term wellness has evolved, why it’s so hard to find mental health services that will take insurance, plus food crazes, food deserts and the economics behind healthy eating.