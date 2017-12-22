DownloadDownload

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

12/22/17: How do you put a price on nostalgia?

The past sells. There's no doubt about it. This week we're diving into what that means for consumerism, as the holidays approach, and throughout the year, too. We take a look at how that plays out for independent toy stores, the vintage band T-shirt market and the film and TV industry. Plus, the real cost of fake snow and what determines a fad for the toy industry. Also, Congress's quick moves this week -- the new tax bill and funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Lizzie O'Leary
Oleary web

About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

What’s Your Story?

Come tell us how you feel about the economy. Call 1-800-648-5114, or write us.

Subscribe to the Weekend Newsletter