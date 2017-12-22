12/22/17: How do you put a price on nostalgia?

The past sells. There's no doubt about it. This week we're diving into what that means for consumerism, as the holidays approach, and throughout the year, too. We take a look at how that plays out for independent toy stores, the vintage band T-shirt market and the film and TV industry. Plus, the real cost of fake snow and what determines a fad for the toy industry. Also, Congress's quick moves this week -- the new tax bill and funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program.