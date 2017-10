On this episode, we discuss the Affordable Care Act, get the lowdown on 401(k) plans and go inside the world of mature beauty tutorials on YouTube. Plus, stories on fashion subscription services and the unregulated business of donating a body to science. Weezer takes the Marketplace Quiz.

But in the meantime the rock band takes the Marketplace Quiz.

Yes, many social influencers are millennials. But the category to watch might be the over-35 crowd.

Stitch Fix's IPO could mean more competition, and "there isn't room for tons of these."

The award-winning author of "Money Girl’s Smart Moves to Grow Rich," tells us what we need to know about the popular retirement savings account.

