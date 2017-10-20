10/20/2017: Money, mouths and method acting

Do you put your money where your mouth is? That's the question we're digging into this week. As businesses embrace activism and causes, does it actually help? Or is promoting a cause just a way for a company to boost its reputation? Plus, a look at the money around actual mouths — and how Netflix could partially be to blame for the decline of suburban restaurant chains like TGI Fridays and Applebee's. Also, we speak with a former Social Security Administration commissioner about the Americans stuck on waiting lists for hearings to receive disability benefits. And, how a theater in El Salvador could be a secret solution to help victims of abuse rebuild their personal and financial lives.