09/22/2017: Taxes, makeup, Gucci Mane

This week, we're talking tax reform with former Sen. Bill Brady, we'll answer your job-related questions with Ask A Manager’s Alison Green and head out with a makeup artist to check out Rihanna’s new Fenty Beauty product line. Plus, rapper Gucci Mane takes the Marketplace Quiz. As always, we want to hear your stories and opinions. We’re at weekend@marketplace.org, hit us up on Facebook or tweet at us, @MarketplaceWKND.