09/01/2017: Harvey and globalization

We're handing off the show to Scott Tong and Sarah Gardner for their special coverage of globalization. The idea of more open, global trade has been sold as necessary for economic success. Despite that, we hear calls to “build a wall” and countries like the U.K. make moves to step back from global trading partners. How’d we get here? And can globalization last? We'll also bring you our initial coverage or Hurricane Harvey with stories of what it's like to have water creeping up to your door and where your donated dollar really goes.