Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

09/01/2017: Harvey and globalization

We're handing off the show to Scott Tong and Sarah Gardner for their special coverage of globalization. The idea of more open, global trade has been sold as necessary for economic success. Despite that, we hear calls to “build a wall” and countries like the U.K. make moves to step back from global trading partners. How’d we get here? And can globalization last? We'll also bring you our initial coverage or Hurricane Harvey with stories of what it's like to have water creeping up to your door and where your donated dollar really goes.

Lizzie O'Leary
About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

