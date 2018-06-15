DownloadDownload

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

Truckers, negotiators and powerful soccer moguls

Did you know there's a shortage of truck drivers? What that means for them and for the prices of products we buy. Plus, after a week of negotiations between world leaders, we take a dive into what it takes to be good at diplomacy. Then, futboool!!! The World Cup just started. It's arguably the biggest sporting event in the world — and a multibillion-dollar business that's rife with corruption. How U.S. prosecutors finally caught corrupt FIFA leaders, and what it means for the future of the sport. (06/15/2018)

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O'Leary

