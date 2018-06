Graduating into the economy

We're diving into the economics of being a recent grad this week, from building credit, to finding the right job, to saving for a home (or simply paying the rent). Also, Marketplace staff lay out the graduation advice they wish they received but never got. And we look into just why "Pomp and Circumstance" is at every graduation. Plus, Linda Cardellini of "Freaks and Geeks" takes the Marketplace Quiz. (06/08/2017)