DownloadDownload

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

05/26/2017: Three mayors, three economies

On this episode of Marketplace Weekend, we revisit our stories on three cities across the country: Dalton, Georgia; Gillette, Wyoming; and Corvallis, Oregon. In each place, we met with the mayor and with folks around town, getting a sense of the economy there and how it's changing. We visited carpet factories and coal mines, spoke to students and business owners, and found unique stories of how the economy is changing — and how that affects real people and their lives. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
Lizzie O'Leary
Oleary web

About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

What’s Your Story?

Come tell us how you feel about the economy. Call 1-800-648-5114, or write us.

Subscribe to the Weekend Newsletter