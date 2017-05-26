05/26/2017: Three mayors, three economies

On this episode of Marketplace Weekend, we revisit our stories on three cities across the country: Dalton, Georgia; Gillette, Wyoming; and Corvallis, Oregon. In each place, we met with the mayor and with folks around town, getting a sense of the economy there and how it's changing. We visited carpet factories and coal mines, spoke to students and business owners, and found unique stories of how the economy is changing — and how that affects real people and their lives.