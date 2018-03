High U.S. health care costs, a Bear Stearns love story and an insider’s guide on how to be a toymaker all feature in the show this week. Plus, a look at the gender wage gap and, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, a conversation about the only company making kegs from American steel.

Melissa Bernstein of Melissa & Doug on how she does her job.

"As the import steel goes up in cost so does the domestic steel," Paul Czachor, CEO of American Keg Co. told us.

For every dollar that U.S. men make, women make about 80 cents. Black women make 63 cents for every dollar white men make. Latinas make 54 cents.

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

