On this episode of Marketplace Weekend, proposed immigration policy, a discussion about funding schools based on poverty rates and a visit to Montecito after fires and mudslides. Plus, new stories from Marketplace's new Divided Decade coverage and five things you need to know about the Super Bowl. Imagine Dragons takes the Marketplace Quiz.

It's not always worth it for the host city.

Lizzie O'Leary About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

What’s Your Story? Come tell us how you feel about the economy. Call 1-800-648-5114, or write us.