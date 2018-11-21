Your next TV will very likely be internet-ready

November 21, 2018

All this week we're partnering with CNET Reviews to talk about the big trends in consumer technology. TVs, which used to be in the pipe dream category of holiday gift ideas, are now more in the stocking stuffer price range. Television prices have been in free-fall for over a decade, and manufacturers tried to keep people buying with gimmicks like 3D and ultra high-resolution 4K, except there still aren't many shows being broadcast in 4K. As a result, TV prices just keep getting lower, and the only thing that is getting people to buy them is streaming. For more, Molly Wood spoke with David Katzmaier, an editor at CNET who covers TVs and home theater.