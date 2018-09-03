What "Demolition Man" got right about the future

Labor Day is the perfect day for the last installment of our summer entertainment series. The movie "Demolition Man" is set in 2032. It portrays a utopian society with no crime or bad thoughts. Sandra Bullock plays a rookie future cop. Wesley Snipes is a supervillain on the loose. And Sylvester Stallone is the old-school violent cop brought out of cryostasis to hunt him down. Its 1993 tech predictions were solid. It had self-driving cars, video conferencing, voice-activated technology and even touch-screen tablets. Amy Webb is a futurist and professor of strategic foresight at New York University's Stern School of Business. And she also consults on future tech for movies and TV. Molly Wood asked her how well "Demolition Man" did at predicting the future. (09/03/18)