Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The business behind electrifying classic cars
May 20, 2022
Kimberly Adams and Andy Uhler

The business behind electrifying classic cars

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Businesses have turned to 3D printers to help design parts for the EV conversions.

Thinking of buying an electric vehicle? Be prepared to wait in line.

Demand for electric cars is so hot, companies like Volkswagen are sold out for the rest of the year.

But, some see opportunity in another sector of the market: classic cars. What if some of those became electric vehicles? Think of that Firebird or Camaro without the roaring engine, the smell and the environmental consequences of burning gas.

Some companies are doing just that.

Note: This story was originally heard on “Marketplace.” You can read the web version here. https://www.marketplace.org/?p=458463&preview=true

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Michael Lipkin Senior Producer
Stephanie Hughes Producer
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
7:33
2:25 AM PDT
7:43
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
4:58 PM PDT
20:07
May 19, 2022
26:44
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"