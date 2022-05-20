The business behind electrifying classic cars
Thinking of buying an electric vehicle? Be prepared to wait in line.
Demand for electric cars is so hot, companies like Volkswagen are sold out for the rest of the year.
But, some see opportunity in another sector of the market: classic cars. What if some of those became electric vehicles? Think of that Firebird or Camaro without the roaring engine, the smell and the environmental consequences of burning gas.
Some companies are doing just that.
