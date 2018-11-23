Thanks to "Fortnite" and esports, computers are almost cool again

All this week on Marketplace Tech we're partnering with CNET to talk about big trends in consumer technology. Once upon a time, laptops and desktop computers were cool and not just the thing you used for work. Then phones and tablets came along, gaming consoles got more popular and computers did not make the holiday shopping list. But that might be changing. CNET's holiday shopping survey finds that young people are lot more interested in computer hardware this year, mostly to play video games. Between "Fortnite" and esports streaming, kids want more powerful systems than an Xbox or a PS4. Molly Wood talks with Dan Ackerman at CNET Reviews, where he focuses on PCs and laptops. He said there is a minor resurgence in the PC market. (11/22/18)