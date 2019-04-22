Sometimes it takes a big prize to solve big tech problems

It's been called "'American Idol' for science geeks." The George Barley Water Prize will award $10 million to the team that develops the most promising technology to remove excess phosphorus from freshwater lakes and streams. Phosphorus pollution from chemical fertilizers and septic tanks has led to the growth of toxic blue-green algae in the Florida Everglades and elsewhere. Marketplace’s Amy Scott talked with Loren Parra, director of the George Barley Water Prize. She says the goal is to spark innovation. Today's show is sponsored by Clickshare and Panopto.