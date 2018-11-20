A smart home for the holidays?

November 20, 2018

All this week we're partnering with CNET Reviews, talking about the big trends in consumer technology as we head into the holiday shopping season. And it appears that the smart home is finally coming home to a lot more people. In 2017, almost 25 million smart speakers were sold, according to the Consumer Technology Association. So far this year, 19 million smart speakers have shipped, and holiday shopping has just begun. And once they're in a house, they can act like a gateway drug. People buy more connected devices so they can have Alexa or Google control everything in the house. Molly Wood talks with Rich Brown, an executive editor at CNET Reviews covering appliances and smart homes.