How will the tech IPO boom change Bay Area real estate?

May 02, 2019

Perhaps you have heard that tech IPOs are blooming like wildflowers this spring, almost all of them headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. A lot of early employees of these companies are about to make a bunch of money on their stock options. In a place where the median home price is $830,000, what's all that wealth going to do to housing prices? Host Molly Wood talked with Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, a real estate company that offers both brokerage services and data. Today's show is sponsored by Clickshare and Indeed.