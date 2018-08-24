What role should governments play in regulating speech online?

This week, the European Commission said it's drafting new rules to get companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter to take any terrorist content off their platforms within an hour. And while this plan has a long way to go to become law, it's part of a broader move to increase tech regulation in Europe, where many countries have strict hate-speech laws. Politico’s chief technology correspondent Mark Scott says taking down terrorist threats is actually the easiest part when it comes to regulating speech online. (08/24/18)