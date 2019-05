Nintendo's Game Boy turns 30

May 06, 2019

Game Boy launched serious mobile gaming 30 years ago, and that's a big part of how we play today. By 2121, its projected mobile gaming will bring in more than $100 billion in revenue. Marketplace's Jed Kim talks with Ian Bogost, a game designer and professor of gaming at the Georgia Institute of Technology.