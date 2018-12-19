News is a hard business. Now add millennials and Facebook. Yikes?

December 19, 2018

There's only one digital-first news organization on Twitter's top 10 most-tweeted-about news outlets. It's NowThis News, a media company delivering news mostly to millennials, mostly via video on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms. NowThis launched in 2012 with no print or broadcast baggage. NowThis reports 2.6 billion video views a month, reaching 70 percent of millennials at any given time. But lots of digital media companies, especially the ones aimed at millennials, laid off employees or closed in 2018. Publishers found that relying on Facebook or even Google for views could be risky. Molly Wood spoke with Tina Exarhos, chief content officer at NowThis, at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen conference last week.