The new Girl Scout vest: badges for camping, first aid and ... cybersecurity

Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo worked at NASA and IBM before she took the top job at Girl Scout headquarters. Under her leadership, the organization has unveiled a round of STEM merit badges, including new ones for cybersecurity, robotics and mechanical engineering. These come at a time when the Girl Scouts face a shrinking membership. Guest host Lizzie O'Leary talks to Acevedo about whether the badges make the Girl Scouts more relevant and if they'll help girls gain marketable skills. (08/21/18)