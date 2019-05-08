People in their 20s are injecting face fillers to look like their selfie filters

May 08, 2019

Selfies are an art form on social media. But some young people aren't happy with just a Snapchat or Instagram filter. They want the lip, cheek and forehead injections so their real-life faces match the doctored selfies. Marketplace reporter Erika Beras talks to host Molly Wood about her reporting on the topic, including how the makers of injectable facial fillers are spending a lot more on social media marketing.