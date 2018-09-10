Meet the woman who's making millions from slime videos on YouTube

For lots of popular YouTubers, merchandise is the key to making real money. And 24-year-old Karina Garcia is like the fairy-tale merch story. She was a waitress who dropped out of college and then made her first crafty DIY YouTube video in 2015. Now she's got more than 7 million subscribers, and if your kids are begging you to make slime at home, she's why. Garcia launched the slime phenomenon in 2016 with fun variations like bubble wrap slime and glitter. She told CNBC that her business makes about $2 million a year. Now she's got a line of at-home craft kits under the Craft City brand at Target. As part of Marketplace Tech's coverage of the growing "creator economy" of online and social media stars, Molly Wood talks with Garcia about making the move from the screen to the store. (09/10/18)