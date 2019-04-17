Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano: cybersecurity is national security

In a new book, Janet Napolitano, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, says it is "impossible to overstate the urgency of improving our country's cybersecurity." She says we're vulnerable all over the place, from critical infrastructure like utilities and 911 dispatch systems to our elections and our personal data. Host Molly Wood spoke with Napolitano about her new book "How Safe Are We? Homeland Security Since 9/11."