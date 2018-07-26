How tech steals our time — and how to get it back

From recommendations to notifications to endless scrolling that never stops giving you something new, today's tech is designed to be irresistible. But some designers of these products now say these techniques are damaging. James Williams is one of those people. He spent 10 years at Google and then co-founded a movement called Time Well Spent, which aims to get tech companies to re-think how they grab and monetize our attention. He’s also the author of the book “Stand Out of Our Light: Freedom and Resistance in the Attention Economy.” He talked with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about the way forward for tech companies.