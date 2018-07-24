Hey, kids! Robots aren't people

As part of our series on the grand bargain of tech and what it means for kids, we are taking a look at what happens when children form a bond with the robotic toys and digital assistants in their lives. MIT researcher Sherry Turkle has been studying what happens to empathy when products are designed to make kids get attached to them like a buddy, not a machine. Turkle spoke with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about how robots and their attempts at empathy affect the kids they’re targeting. (07/24/2018)