DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

Facebook, it might be time to face facts. You're a publisher.

This week, representatives from Google, Twitter and Facebook all spoke at a congressional hearing about how they present news and opinions on their platforms. The next day, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg told the Recode podcast that Facebook shouldn't overregulate speech on the site, even if it means not banning Holocaust deniers. So how much should these companies be responsible for what is said online? Sounds like a good Quality Assurance topic, the segment where we take a deeper look at a big tech story. Marketplace's Molly Wood talks with Mike Nuñez, editor at Mashable.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
Browse the Show