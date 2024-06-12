Jobs IRLA Warmer WorldShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Disinformation on elections, migration is spreading in Spanish too
Jun 12, 2024
Lily Jamali, Kimberly Adams, and Daniel Shin

Adam Kaz/Getty Images
Roberta Braga, executive director of the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas, discusses the history of Spanish-language disinformation online.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have been courting Latinos this election season. Relatedly, perhaps, this voting bloc has emerged as a target for disinformation.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Marketplace senior Washington correspondent Kimberly Adams and Roberta Braga, founder and executive director of the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas, to learn more about Spanish-language disinformation in the 2024 campaign.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

“Key facts about Hispanic eligible voters in 2024” from Pew Research

“Q4 2023 Snapshot: Elections and Voting Narratives in Latino Spaces Online” from the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas

“Despite policies, election misinformation persists on Spanish YouTube” from Media Matters

“First AI election renews battle against Spanish-language misinformation” from Axios

“IFCN fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp” from WhatsApp

“Latino voters are coveted by both major parties. They also are a target for election misinformation” from the Associated Press

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

