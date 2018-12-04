The creator economy is turning to the sharing economy for camera gear

December 04, 2018

At the heart of the creator economy is video, whether it's YouTube videos in a home studio or online documentaries or social videos. And, at some point, everybody realizes you can only do so much on a phone. But high-end digital cameras and proper audio gear are expensive and in the past were made more for moviemaking than for creating short, shareable web videos. Enter Kristina Budelis, co-founder and president of KitSplit, a startup that got $2 million in funding earlier this year. It lets creators and businesses who own camera and audio gear rent it out to others. Molly Wood talks with Budelis about how the creator economy is even changing how manufacturers make their stuff.