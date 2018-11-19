The consumer electronics industry is ready for the most shopping-ful time of the year

It is Thanksgiving week and the official start of the 2018 holiday shopping season. All this week we're partnering with the online tech reviews and news site CNET to talk about the big trends in consumer technology. This year CNET did a holiday survey asking its users what they're thinking about when it comes to tech. And this year the research bears out what the retail industry has already been saying: It's going to be a big year for shopping, especially in tech. Molly Wood talks with Lindsey Turrentine, editor-in-chief of CNET Reviews.