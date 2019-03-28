Rocky past in tow, Fisker promises a new electric SUV

March 28, 2019

Hot on the heels of Tesla's Model Y announcement came the news that carmaker Fisker Inc. also wants to make an electric SUV at about the same price of $40,000. But it would take a whole lot going right for the Fisker SUV announcement to mark any kind of real turnaround. Marketplace's Jed Kim talked with Chelsea Sexton, an electric vehicle industry adviser and advocate, about the company's rocky history. Today's show is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington College of Business, Brother Printers and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.