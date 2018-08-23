DownloadDownload

Can shipping freight across the country be as easy as finding a ride across town?

The hailing options for Uber aren't just sedan, SUV and pool. The company has a trucking business as well called Uber Freight. Instead of pairing riders with cars, Uber has built a separate platform to pair shipments with trucks that can deliver them. Deborah Lockridge, editor-in-chief of Heavy Duty Trucking and Truckinginfo.com, says Uber sees opportunity in what is called the "spot freight" market, linking shippers and truckers, typically for one-off shipments. (08/23/18)

