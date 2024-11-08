Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Bytes: Week in Review — What a second Trump presidency could mean for the tech sector
Nov 8, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Daniel Shin

Bytes: Week in Review — What a second Trump presidency could mean for the tech sector

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

The president-elect is also a former president who’s been a fixture in national politics for the last decade.

But predicting what Donald Trump might have in mind for the tech industry in his second term based on that history, well, that’s a tough call. Trump has, at times, had strong words for some tech titans, cozied up to others, and pushed for — and then against — a TikTok ban.

His first administration initiated several antitrust cases against tech companies, but Trump recently expressed skepticism about the potential breakup of Google after a federal judge ruled that its search business was a monopoly.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Paresh Dave, a senior writer at Wired, about the future of tech antitrust policy and more in the second Trump term.

“What Donald Trump’s Win Will Mean for Big Tech” – from WIRED

Trump Signals Skepticism of Google Breakup, Citing Competition With China” from The New York Times

“Trump Attacks Bipartisan Semiconductor Law, a Key Policy Achievement for Biden” from The New York Times

“House Speaker Johnson says GOP may try to repeal CHIPS Act, then walks it back” from the Associated Press

“Project 2025: What a second Trump term could mean for media and technology policies” from the Brookings Institution

“Young AI just got a ticket to run wild” from Axios

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

