Breaking GroundOlympics 2024I've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bytes: Week in Review — Telegram’s CEO arrested, SF startups boom and Meta pivots
Aug 30, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — Telegram’s CEO arrested, SF startups boom and Meta pivots

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram. Nadine Rupp/Getty Images
Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

This week: A report from venture capital firm SignalFire seems to show that despite all its problems, San Francisco is still the place to be for tech startups in the artificial intelligence business. Plus, why Meta is scrapping plans for a superpremium mixed-reality headset and aiming for a lite version instead.

But first, the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France has sent shock waves through the tech world. Durov is facing a number of criminal charges. French authorities allege he is liable for illicit activities conducted on the encrypted messaging platform, including child sex abuse and drug trafficking, essentially because of a failure to moderate content. The case highlights longstanding tensions in the tech world between public safety and free speech.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, for her take on this week’s tech news.

More on everything we talked about

Telegram Founder Charged With Wide Range of Crimes in France” from The New York Times

How mobile apps continue to help many in Ukraine” from “Marketplace Tech”

SF is back, and the data shows tech never really left” from SignalFire

California is Losing Tech Jobs” from Apricitas Economics

Meta Cancels High-End Mixed-Reality Headset” from The Information

Meta Considers Mixed Reality Glasses Code-Named ‘Puffin’” from The Information

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:51 AM PDT
8:37
3:40 AM PDT
12:44
3:00 AM PDT
15:41
5:27 PM PDT
12:39
3:58 PM PDT
28:07
Aug 29, 2024
39:15
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
Breaking Ground
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Election 2024
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?