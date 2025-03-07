Bytes: Week in Review – Tariff tensions hit tech stocks, TSMC expands its U.S. investment and a tech leader joins bid to buy TikTok

It’s Friday. And we’ve got plenty to talk about on this edition of Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

TSMC announced it’s investing an additional $100 billion to make chips in the U.S. Plus, a co-founder of the social media platform Reddit joins a bid to buy TikTok.

But first, let’s talk about the stock market. A number of tech companies watched their stocks sink this week, when new tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada were put in place. That volatility continued when President Donald Trump backtracked on the policy, at least temporarily.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, to unpack these stories and more.

