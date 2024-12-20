Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Bytes: Week in Review — SCOTUS to hear TikTok case, Congress unveils AI roadmap, and the year ahead for robotaxis
Dec 20, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Getty Images
Lily Jamali, tech correspondent for the BBC, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino.

The House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence released a lengthy report this week that doesn’t recommend any specific policies or bills. We’ll also look ahead at what the new year could bring the robo taxi business.

But first, the TikTok ban is heading to the Supreme Court. A federal appeals court last week upheld the law that would ban the short-form video app if its Chinese owners don’t sell it by Jan. 19. TikTok asked the court to weigh in, and this week SCOTUS agreed. Lily Jamali, tech correspondent at the BBC, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino to discuss the news.

Everything we talked about

Supreme Court agrees to hear case over TikTok ban” from CNN

The entrepreneur who wants to buy TikTok” from “Marketplace Tech”

TikTok creators don’t want a ban” from “Marketplace Tech”

House unveils AI ‘road map’ but punts on setting priorities” from The Washington Post

General Motors pulls plug on robotaxi business” from BBC

Musk promises self-driving Tesla taxis, but are they safe?” from BBC

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

