Bytes: Week in Review – OpenAI’s military deal, Intel CEO resigns and Amazon’s new carbon capture project

The CEO of Intel resigned this week, likely with a push from the company’s board. We’ll take a look at the landscape for U.S. chip manufacturing on today’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, Amazon is trying to make good on its net zero carbon emission pledges with a pilot to capture carbon at one of its data centers.

But first, OpenAI announced this week it’s partnering with a military technology startup called Anduril. It’s just the latest AI company to get into the defense business.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, about all these stories and more.

“OpenAI partners with weapons start-up Anduril on military AI” – from the Washington Post

“OpenAI’s new defense contract completes its military pivot” – from MIT Technology Review

“Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Resigns After Struggling to Turn Around Chip Maker” – from the Wall Street Journal

“The Furious Contest to Unseat Nvidia as King of A.I. Chips” – from the New York Times

“Amazon to pilot AI-designed material for carbon removal” – from Reuters

“This startup is using AI to discover new materials” – from TechCrunch