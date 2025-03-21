Bytes: Week in Review — Nvidia’s new bot, evaluating AI models in health care, and a health tech company preps its IPO

The stock market has been a tad volatile lately. But this month, digital physical therapy company Hinge Health filed for an initial public offering. Plus, a new tool out of Stanford University evaluates how various AI models perform in real-world health care. It grades them on tasks from patient education to clinical note generation.

But first, Nvidia just hosted its annual GTC gathering, where it announced a whole lot of collaborations and, of course, some new and improved chips. Main takeaway: The company has its fingers in a bunch of AI pies. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino discusses all of this with Christina Farr, managing director at Manatt Health.

