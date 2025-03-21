Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Bytes: Week in Review — Nvidia’s new bot, evaluating AI models in health care, and a health tech company preps its IPO
Mar 21, 2025
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote address, accompanied by Blue the robot, during Nvidia's GTC 2025 event. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Christina Farr, managing director at Manatt Health, joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

The stock market has been a tad volatile lately. But this month, digital physical therapy company Hinge Health filed for an initial public offering. Plus, a new tool out of Stanford University evaluates how various AI models perform in real-world health care. It grades them on tasks from patient education to clinical note generation.

But first, Nvidia just hosted its annual GTC gathering, where it announced a whole lot of collaborations and, of course, some new and improved chips. Main takeaway: The company has its fingers in a bunch of AI pies. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino discusses all of this with Christina Farr, managing director at Manatt Health.

Everything we talked about

Nvidia, xAI to join Microsoft, BlackRock to develop AI infrastructure” from MSN/Reuters

Nvidia GTC 2025 live updates: Blackwell Ultra, GM partnerships, and two ‘personal AI supercomputers’” from TechCrunch

New Stanford tool evaluates AI models on tasks that actually matter in health care” from Stat News

Why the Hinge Health IPO is so important for digital health” from Second Opinion

Hinge Health files for US IPO as healthcare listings gain momentum” from Reuters

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

