Bytes: Week in Review — music biz vs. AI, social media moderation and Nvidia stock woes

In the past week or so, Nvidia’s stock finally encountered the law of gravity — what goes up must eventually come down, at least a little bit. And we look under the hood of artificial intelligence companies that aren’t necessarily making headlines.

Plus, the Supreme Court ruled against Republican-led states that accused the federal government of coercing social media companies into suppressing content.

But first, major music labels, including Universal, Sony and Warner, are suing two startups that produce AI-generated music. The labels accuse Suno and Udio of using copyrighted works scraped from the internet to train their AI models.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali speaks with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, for her takes on these stories in this week’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

More on everything we talked about

“Music Labels Take On AI Startups With New Lawsuits” from The Wall Street Journal

“Major record labels sue AI company behind ‘BBL Drizzy'” from The Verge

“The Supreme Court rules for Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states” from The Associated Press

“Supreme Court allows White House contacts with social media firms” from The Washington Post

“All eyes are on Nvidia’s stock, so what’s been going on?” from The Associated Press

“Databricks Has an Edge on Snowflake—but It May Not Be as Big as Investors Think” from The Information