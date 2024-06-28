Decoding DemocracyBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Every dollar you invest in Marketplace helps make people smarter about the economy. Give Now
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bytes: Week in Review — music biz vs. AI, social media moderation and Nvidia stock woes
Jun 28, 2024
Lily Jamali and Daniel Shin

Bytes: Week in Review — music biz vs. AI, social media moderation and Nvidia stock woes

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
I-Hwa Cheng/Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, joins Marketplace's Lily Jamali for this week's Tech Bytes: Week in Review

In the past week or so, Nvidia’s stock finally encountered the law of gravity — what goes up must eventually come down, at least a little bit. And we look under the hood of artificial intelligence companies that aren’t necessarily making headlines.

Plus, the Supreme Court ruled against Republican-led states that accused the federal government of coercing social media companies into suppressing content.

But first, major music labels, including Universal, Sony and Warner, are suing two startups that produce AI-generated music. The labels accuse Suno and Udio of using copyrighted works scraped from the internet to train their AI models.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali speaks with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, for her takes on these stories in this week’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

More on everything we talked about

“Music Labels Take On AI Startups With New Lawsuits” from The Wall Street Journal

“Major record labels sue AI company behind ‘BBL Drizzy'” from The Verge

“The Supreme Court rules for Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states” from The Associated Press

“Supreme Court allows White House contacts with social media firms” from The Washington Post

“All eyes are on Nvidia’s stock, so what’s been going on?” from The Associated Press

“Databricks Has an Edge on Snowflake—but It May Not Be as Big as Investors Think” from The Information

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:05 AM PDT
7:05
3:09 AM PDT
10:29
3:43 PM PDT
28:21
3:12 PM PDT
13:03
2:10 PM PDT
1:05
Jun 26, 2024
10:43
Jun 21, 2024
41:09
Breaking down Fed Chair Jay Powell's latest GDP report analysis
Breaking down Fed Chair Jay Powell's latest GDP report analysis
Indie theaters are using repertory films to stay afloat
Indie theaters are using repertory films to stay afloat
What the Supreme Court's SEC decision means for the administrative state
What the Supreme Court's SEC decision means for the administrative state
Why taxpayers keep footing much of the bill for new sports stadiums
Why taxpayers keep footing much of the bill for new sports stadiums